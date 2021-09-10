Awareness stressed to overcome thalassemia

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function here on Thursday stressed the need for creating awareness to overcome the various diseases linked to blood disorders such as thalassemia.
They were addressing a session arranged at the Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Blood Transfusion Services.
The facility chairman, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, said thalassemia and other blood disorders were on the rise due to the lack of awareness among the people.
“Overcoming heritable diseases such as thalassemia is a difficult task as long as there is a lack of awareness among the people,” he said, adding efforts were required towards that end.
Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said the Frontier Foundation had played
its own role by pointing to the rising rate of thalassemia to make people aware of the seriousness of the issue.
He said the national thalassemia awareness raising campaign on social media was part of these efforts to take the message to a greater number of people to win their cooperation to have the thalassemia patients treated.
Other speakers appealed to the people to come forward and donate blood to help those suffering from thalassemia as they highly depended on the donations to keep on breathing.
