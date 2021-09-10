Drugs, weapons recovered amid campaign for peace

MARDAN: District police on Thursday arrested six persons with drugs and weapons while a prime accused in the double murder case was also arrested in a separate raid.

On the directives of DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) conducted raids in the limits of City Police Station and arrested Muhammad Tasir Khan, Zubair Khan, Jalal Iqbal, from whom 2 Kalakovs, 6 pistols, and bullets.

Similarly, the NET team also arrested Lal Faraz, Sudais, and Amir Khan and recovered 3.7kg charas, 300 grams heroin, and 40 grams ice. Cases were also registered against all the six persons at the police station.

Separately, the cops arrested one Noor Zaman, who had been wanted in a double murder case. One Abdullah and a woman had been killed in Sheikh Maltoon town and Noor Zaman and Sher Bahadur had been named in the case.

Drive against drugs, enmities: Meanwhile, the district police have also launched a campaign

under the vision of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari and directive of DPO Dr Zahidullah to end blood feuds and discourage drugs by visiting mosques and other public places.

DSP Ijaz Khan along with other cops visited Shahbaz Garhi area and met local elders and people in mosques and hujras where they discussed ending rivalries and also eliminated drugs from their area.