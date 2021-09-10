Lawyer convention resolution: PMDA an attempt to control media

ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity representative bodies Thursday termed formation of proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) an attempt on the part of the government to control the media and place more curbs on it.

The main lawyer bodies, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), organised the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention at the Asma Jehangir Auditorium and passed a resolution unanimously.

The convention demanded immediate withdrawal of the government proposed law to control the media in the form of PMDA, Act, to put further curbs on their independence. Earlier, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists announced waging a joint struggle for the freedom of judiciary and media in the country.

It was announced that a delegation of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and the National Press Club, led by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Shahzada Zulfiqar, would participate in a Pakistan Bar Council demonstration on Thursday in front of the Supreme Court, while the Pakistan Bar Council, the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Islamabad High Court Bar will participate in the RIUJ sit-in in front of the parliament on Sept 12.

“Efforts are being made to enslave the media and judiciary in Pakistan and we stand by the media against the best tactics to control the media,” said SCBA President Latif Afridi while addressing a joint press conference with PBC Vice Chairman Nasreen Azhar, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi and Chairman Freedom Action Committee of RIUJ at the National Press Club.