All will benefit from media law: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the government wanted such a media law that no government could misuse.

"We have sought proposals from the media representatives in connection with media tribunals," he said while talking to the media here. He said all will benefit from the PMDA bill adding that they had distributed it (the bill) among the media representatives.

"We will be able to control fake news due to this law. All will have to follow when it comes into force. We want to bring such a law which no government could misuse,” he added. — Online