Corona claims 84 more lives, 4,062 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 91,589 one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Thursday with 4,062 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,136 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.Eighty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 80 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 84 deaths occurred, 38 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 5,383 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.43%.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 38 percent, Bahawalpur 47 percent, Lahore 55 percent and Multan 70 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 77percent, Gujrat 63 percent, Gujranwala 72percent and Multan 57 percent.

Around 538 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 63,161 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 21,062 in Sindh, 22,902 in Punjab, 11,637 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,560 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,249 in Balochistan, 646 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 1,105 in AJK.