TNFJ condemns arrest of innocent Azadars

ISLAMABAD: A representative delegation of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Pakistan (TNFJ) led by the Secretary Public Relations Hassan Kazmi Thursday called on the Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Laal Chand Malhi.

During the meeting here, the delegation expressed concerns of

Maktab-e-Tashayyo about the human rights situation. Besides Hassan Kazmi, Maulana Ijlal Haider-al-Haidery and Zulqarnain Haider Jameel were also part of the TNFJ’s delegation, says a TNFJ press release issued here. Mentioning about the 'undue restrictions' on Azadari on this occasion, Hassan Kazmi complained that the administrative authorities have not only lodged FIRs against Majalis-e-Aza, traditional mourning processions and Azadari programmes held inside the four-walls but also arrested innocent Azadars at some places. He regretted that government has also banned new programmes of Azadari and entry of Ulema and Zakireen to address Majalis-e-Aza inside the jails, which is equivalent to confiscation of fundamental rights.

The Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Pakistan’s delegation condemned the booking of innocent and peaceful citizens in Schedule-IV, filing of what they called unjustified blasphemy cases to suppress expression of faith and ideologies, banning and gagging of Ulema and Zakireen in different districts and demanded the authorities to stop prejudice and discriminatory attitude against Maktab-e-Tashayyo.