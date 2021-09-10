Confusion over date for presidential address to parliament

ISLAMABAD: Confusion persists over the date of joint sitting of the parliament for address of President Dr Arif Alvi, and it is not clear yet if the session will be held on Sept 13, or any new date will be announced in the next week.

Last week, the government decided to convene the joint sitting of the two houses of the Parliament on Sept 13, with consultation of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar for presidential speech of Dr Arif Alvi to start the fourth parliamentary year of the PTI government. But the National Assembly Secretariat did not receive the presidential summon for the joint sitting. The parliamentary sources hinted at possibility of new dates for the presidential address the next week, instead of Sept 13. On Thursday the government conveyed to the opposition that it would decide on Friday about the date of joint sitting of both the house. Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan told The News on Thursday that parliamentary delegations were on abroad and some members had also quarantined themselves due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said the joint sitting would be held the next week, but the date for it was not finalised yet. “Since it’s beginning of the fourth parliamentary year, therefore all members are interested in joining the sitting,” he said.

However, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said “we are waiting for the final go ahead from Prime Minister’s Office”.

Journalists, lawyers and civil society had already announced a sit-in outside the Parliament House on the occasion of presidential address to the joint sitting of the parliament.