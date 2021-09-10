MAO college student harassment: Panel recommends proper inquiry against teacher, transfer

LAHORE: A preliminary probe into alleged incident of harassment at Govt MAO College has recommended proper inquiry and immediate transfer of teacher involved.

A female student from psychology department had submitted a complaint to the college principal a couple of weeks ago alleging that one of the teachers was harassing her and pressing her to meet outside the college otherwise she would have to suffer in the exams. She further alleged that other students had also similar complaints against the teacher. Sources said the principal formed a probe committee which after hearing the students and the teacher, recommended proper inquiry against the teacher besides his immediate transfer.

The committee also recommended that the teacher should not be posted in any college having female students. When contacted, Director Colleges Lahore Division Dr Ziaur Rehman said he had submitted the inquiry report to the DPI Colleges which was subsequently submitted to the Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab. He further said action would be taken against the teacher as per law after the inquiry.