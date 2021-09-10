PML-N issues white paper: Inflation tripled in PTI govt’s 3 years

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Thursday issued a white paper on three-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in comparison with the previous government.

While releasing the report to the media, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan said that during the last three years of the PTI government, it had become really hard for people to get wheat flour and sugar at reasonable rates due to unprecedented inflation.

Accompanied by other party leaders, he said nine secretaries of higher education and 11 secretaries of agriculture have so far been changed. “Instead of changing so many officers, let's change only one chief minister,” he said and alleged that today, transfer posting rates have been fixed in Punjab.

The PMLN leaders said instead of improving, the present government eliminated 56 companies, established in the PMLN tenure. The border military police was also being abolished in south Punjab, they said.

“The PTI government showed its three year’s performance in the convention centre to the nation in which only songs were sung,” they said, adding Imran Khan while standing on the container refused to run the government by increasing prices and claimed not to take loans. But today inflation has tripled and all audit reports of the government departments clearly showed their performance.

They said the white paper had nothing to do with the mega corruption scandals of the government and the criminal silence of the institutions on them. They said Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif started mega projects.

About the three-year performance of the Punjab government, they said the Punjab government abolished all scholarships and the future of 7,000 students studying in China was also at stake.

PMLN leader Owais Leghari said that the government had eliminated 56 companies instead of leading them to betterment. Now the border military police was also being abolished in south Punjab. The government had done a lot of injustice to the people of agriculture, he said adding the price of wheat had been increased but the unit price of agricultural tube-wells, fertilizer, medicine and diesel had been doubled. He added that corruption in the Revenue Department had increased tremendously. “The governance is the real problem, law and order situation is very bad, political interference in police stations has increased a lot while the chief executive is transferring his own appointed officers after every three months,” Owais Leghari stated.

He alleged that at the request of each and every PTI MNAs, the SHOs of the police stations were changed. Listen to the words of their own officer on the reforms in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police, who said that those reforms were the reforms of the ANP government while in Punjab Shehbaz Sharif established Safe Cities Authority.

The PMLN leaders said that the government wanted to induct electronic voting machine in electoral process, but the opposition was not consulted on the issue. They added that Election Commission had raised 37 objections but the government was against it, which was beyond comprehension.

PMLN leader Amrish Singh Arora said that the Sikh Marriage Act was passed in the Punjab Assembly in March 2018. The Hindu temple was attacked due to Imran Khan's attitude, thinking and negative politics but not a single officer was changed. Even the Hindu Marriage Act could not become operative due to absence of Rules of Business.

Others also discussed the points of the white paper. Khwaja Imran Nazir said that the 3-year performance of the government was ridiculous. He said provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid drowned the health sector more than Buzdar. He said doctors were the cream of a country but she destroyed the PMDC due to which 65,000 doctors were rendered unemployed.

“Yes, today a new exam has been imposed in the name of NLE, not a single project in the health sector has been completed, we have further improved the facilities in small hospitals and provided CT scan machines in every district hospital.

“Check today where those facilities are, where the high quality medicines available in government hospitals have gone today, even the policy of buying medicines for hospitals could not be formulated,” Khwaja Imran added.

Kh Salman Rafique said that when dengue came, the PMLN government had reduced the prices of CBC test, new buildings in Sahiwal and Gujranwala hospitals have not been completed yet, very little funds have been allocated for Mother Child Hospitals due to which they will be completed in 300 years, he said sarcastically.

Saba Sadiq said that the performance of the Child Protection Bureau was exemplary during the PMLN time, but now 40% budget of the department was reduced. She said the PMLN was setting up child protection cells up to tehsil level “but today we do not see that scheme anywhere and even in Lahore”.

Raheela Khadim Hussain said that violence against women was on the rise. “We have serious reservations about this. This is an unforgivable crime of this government. This government has reduced the budget of women development in its 3 years. The budget of Multan Crime Centre has been reduced,” she said.

Other PMLN leaders also spoke and compared tenure of both the governments.