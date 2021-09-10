All will benefit from media law: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the government wanted such a media law that no government could misuse.
"We have sought proposals from the media representatives in connection with media tribunals," he said while talking to the media here. He said all will benefit from the Pakistan Media Development Authority bill adding that they had distributed it (the bill) among the media representatives. "We will be able to control fake news due to this law. All will have to follow when it comes into force. We want to bring such a law which no government could misuse," he added.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed Thursday that the Ministry of Housing and Works was constructing...
KARACHI: Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta of the Aga Khan University and the Hospital for Sick Children has been awarded...
LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore Thursday grilled PMLN leader Javed Latif in an investigation into the...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has directed the Federal Board of Revenue to re-evaluate the record of 103 tax...
ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity representative bodies Thursday termed formation of proposed Pakistan Media Development...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the government wanted such a media law that...