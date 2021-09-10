Power bills: PAC directs AGP to examine issue

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of reports about collection of millions of rupee from the consumers by the power distribution companies by sending power bills for 36-37 days every month for the past eight months, the Public Accounts Committee Thursday directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to audit the matter.

The meeting was chaired by Rana Tanveer Hussain in which the audit of the Ministry of Communication and its attached departments for the year 2019-20 were examined. The chairman expressed strong annoyance and reservations about the absence of DG Pakistan Post and adjourned the meeting. The chairman inquired about the absence of DG Pakistan Post from the meeting.

Additional Director General of Pakistan Post Hassan Akhtar told the committee that the DG Pakistan Post was in Karachi attending a meeting with regard to the FATF.

The members suggested action against the DG Pakistan Post for absence and said millions of rupees were spent on holding the meeting but officials were not attending.