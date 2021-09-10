Internal security, Afghan situation mulled over

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) Thursday decided to set up a national crisis information management cell to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information about internal security issues.

The prime minister emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and effective measures to achieve various short, medium and long-term targets set under the revised National Action Plan. Imran chaired a meeting of the Apex Committee here attended by federal ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, interior, information, chief of army staff, DG-ISI, national security advisor, chief ministers of the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K prime minister, federal secretaries, chief secretaries, IGs and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed progress made so far on various components of the National Action Plan and took into account the latest developments, especially the Afghan situation and its possible implications for the country. The meeting also reviewed various steps that have been put in place to ensure fool-proof security of the foreigners, especially Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the country. The meeting also reviewed internal situation, especially some recent incidents involving law and order. It was resolved that all measures would be taken to ensure internal security and miscreants would be dealt with full force of the law. The committee reviewed short-term, medium and long-term targets of the revised National Action Plan and deliberated upon the role and responsibilities of all stakeholders including the federation, provinces and law-enforcement agencies.

It was decided that tangible key performance indicators would be set for each target with delineated timelines.

It was decided to fast-track implementation of various measures to meet emergent security challenges including cyber security, espionage, judicial and civil reforms, capacity building of law-enforcement agencies (LEAs), counter violent extremism and other issues having direct bearing on national security.

Imran said the nation had paid a huge price in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid tribute to the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law-enforcement agencies for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices towards ensuring internal security.