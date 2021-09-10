Seminar on climate change held

Rawalpindi : A one-day seminar on climate change and crop quality with recent advances in the management of aflatoxin for improved crop quality and food safety was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

The main objective of this seminar was to provide a platform to the experts to share their knowledge and experiences of the science behind aflatoxin production with special reference to climate change and the biological control model for aflatoxin management in Pakistan.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman was chief guest while Dr Sabyan Faris Honey, Coordinator Bioscience, CABI, Dr Atif Jamal, Principal Scientific Officer, NARC Islamabad, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan Sahi and faculty members of the PMAS-AAUR also address the participants. Speaking as a chief guest, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that aflatoxins represent global public health and economic concerns affecting consumers and farmers worldwide.