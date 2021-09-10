Seminar on climate change held

Rawalpindi : A one-day seminar on climate change and crop quality with recent advances in the management of aflatoxin for improved crop quality and food safety was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.
The main objective of this seminar was to provide a platform to the experts to share their knowledge and experiences of the science behind aflatoxin production with special reference to climate change and the biological control model for aflatoxin management in Pakistan.
PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman was chief guest while Dr Sabyan Faris Honey, Coordinator Bioscience, CABI, Dr Atif Jamal, Principal Scientific Officer, NARC Islamabad, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan Sahi and faculty members of the PMAS-AAUR also address the participants. Speaking as a chief guest, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that aflatoxins represent global public health and economic concerns affecting consumers and farmers worldwide.
Islamabad : Syed Ali Geelani has been an epitome of the Kashmir freedom struggle against Indian occupation and he...
Islamabad : Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday said Syed Ali...
Islamabad : The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has directed...
Islamabad : A seminar entitled ‘75 Years of Literary Relations between Pakistan and various countries’ held on...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has finally released Kite, an endemic bird species, after its...
Islamabad : Eighth on the list of countries most vulnerable to climate change despite contributing only one per cent...