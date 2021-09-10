PAL seminar on literary relations

Islamabad : A seminar entitled ‘75 Years of Literary Relations between Pakistan and various countries’ held on Thursday at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Syed Asif Haider Shah, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division was the chief guest, said a press release issued here. Prof. Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel was in the presidium. Prof. Dr. R.F. Parikh and Prof. Dr. Rubina Tareen was guests of Honor.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL has given the keynote address. Prof. Dr. Soofia Lodhi, ‘The Role of Pakistani Universities and Institutes in Literary Relations with foreign countries’, Prof. Dr. Eynulla Maditi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan’, Saeed Naqvi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and USA’, Said Muhammad Salim Al-Sqlavi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Oman’, Prof. Dr. Ali Bayat, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Iran’, Marco Lucchesi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Brazil’, Basir Kazmi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and England’, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mahmoodul Islam, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh’, Prof. Dr. Yaqoob Yawar, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and India’, Prof. Dr. Khalil Toker, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Turkey ‘, Prof. Dr. Soya Mane, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Japan’, Dr. Christina Osterheld, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Germany’, Prof. Dr. Tang Mang Shang, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and China’, Sadaf Mirza, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Denmark’, Dr. Ludmila Veslva, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Russia’, Prof. Dr. Heinz Werner Wessler, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Sweden’, Robina Faisal, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Canada’, Dr. Abdul Mobin Khan Saqib Harooni , ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Nepal’, Prof. Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim,’Literary Relations between Pakistan and Egypt’, Shaista Hassan, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Norway’ and Dr. Olena Bordlovska, had expressed their views on Literary Relations.