 
Friday September 10, 2021
Former secretary Sajjad Hasan dies

Islamabad

Friday, Sep 10, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sajjad-ul-Hasan (CSP), federal secretary (r) passed away and was buried here on Thursday, says a press release.

During his illustrious career he served the public as political agent, deputy commissioner, Peshawar, additional chief secretary Punjab and federal secretary Parliamentary Affairs. The ‘Qul’ ceremony will be held today (Friday) after ‘Asr’ prayer at his residence.

