Former secretary Sajjad Hasan dies

ISLAMABAD: Sajjad-ul-Hasan (CSP), federal secretary (r) passed away and was buried here on Thursday, says a press release.
During his illustrious career he served the public as political agent, deputy commissioner, Peshawar, additional chief secretary Punjab and federal secretary Parliamentary Affairs. The ‘Qul’ ceremony will be held today (Friday) after ‘Asr’ prayer at his residence.
Rawalpindi : A one-day seminar on climate change and crop quality with recent advances in the management of aflatoxin...
Islamabad : Syed Ali Geelani has been an epitome of the Kashmir freedom struggle against Indian occupation and he...
Islamabad : Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday said Syed Ali...
Islamabad : The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has directed...
Islamabad : A seminar entitled ‘75 Years of Literary Relations between Pakistan and various countries’ held on...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has finally released Kite, an endemic bird species, after its...