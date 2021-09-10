DC for strict adherence to SOPs to counter 4th wave of corona

Islamabad : Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat Thursday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the federal capital during the fourth wave of COVID-19. “The prevailing wave of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading that has increased burden on the hospitals,” he told journalists here.

“COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous wave. We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures,” he asserted. He appealed the masses to wear mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

He asked the people to limit gatherings, if necessary than take all precautions by following the SOPs. By demonstrating seriousness towards the situation people could defeat COVID-19, he added. The civil administration, he said was enforcing National Command and Operation Centre guidelines in letter and spirit across the city, encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering to the SOPs.

He said the positivity ratio in the federal capital was 8 per cent and it would start declining after full vaccination of the capital dwellers. Islamabad, he said had taken lead from other cities of the country as only 31 percent of its population was yet to get the coronavirus vaccine. If the vaccination process continued at the same pace then all the eligible population of federal capital would get the vaccine in the coming months, he maintained.