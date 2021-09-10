Another 6 die of COVID-19, 480 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another six patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours that has taken the death toll from the region to over 2,000 while 480 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities.

Number of COVID-19 cases being reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district is much higher as compared to other districts of the country. It is alarming that the average number of patients tested positive per day from the region in the last one week was around 463 that had gone down to below 70 in June this year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that confirmation of another 480 cases from the twin cities in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 135,867 of which 2,005 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The virus has claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 879 while another 290 patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 101,840 of which 95,503 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 5458 on Thursday after recovery of 689 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, another four patients from Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to COVID-19 that took the death toll from the district to 1,126. As many as 190 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 34,027 of which 30,705 have achieved cure. On Thursday, as many as 201 patients including 124 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district of which nine were in critical condition, 89 with moderate illness and 103 were stable. As many as 2,072 patients belonging to the district were in home isolation on Thursday.