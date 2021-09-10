Fakhar, Faheem may be inducted for T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Opener Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are likely to be inducted in the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup.

PCB chairman-to-be Ramiz Raja has asked Fakhar to maintain his fitness and learn to handle pressure or he will be dropped out of the team.

It should be noted that a few days ago it was reported that captain Babar Azam was unhappy with the selection of the World Cup squad. He wanted Fakhr and Faheem to be in the team. Babar was reportedly not happy with the induction of Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood in the team.