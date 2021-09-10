Challengers, Blasters win opening day matches

LAHORE: Challengers and Blasters won their matches on the opening day of the Pakistan Cup for Women’s One-Day Tournament at the Oval Academy Ground and National Stadium, Karachi, on Thursday.

Iram Javed’s 91 helped Challengers outplay Strikers by 150 runs at the Oval Academy Ground. Batting first, Challengers posted 256 for seven in their 50 overs with Iram scoring 91 off 66 balls. The right-hander hit six fours and five sixes in her whirlwind knock. Captain Javeria Khan scored 46 while opener Fareeha Mehmood contributed 43 runs.

In reply, Strikers were bowled out for 106 runs in 35.5 overs. Natalia Pervaiz scored 22 while Jaweria Rauf made 15 runs. Waheeda Akhtar, Anoosha Nasir and Syeda Masooma Zahra took two wickets each.

Blasters beat Dynamites by six wickets at the National Stadium, in a match reduced to 45 overs per side due to a wet outfield caused by overnight rain.

Batting first, Dynamites posted 186 for six. Captain Muneeba Ali scored 62 off 79 balls (five fours), Aliya Riaz contributed an unbeaten 57 off 68 balls (four fours).

Opener Nahida Khan’s unbeaten 90 off 112 balls (seven fours) guided Blasters to a comfortable victory as they chased down the target in the 41st over. Nahida scored 89 with fellow opener Gul Feroza, who scored 30.

For Dynamites, Ghulam Fatima took two wickets for 39 runs.