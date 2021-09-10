Aleem, Ahsan to officiate in most matches of NZ series

ISLAMABAD: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza of the ICC international panel of umpires will officiate in the three ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand to be played at the Pindi Stadium on September 17, 19 and 21.

Mohammad Javed will be the match referee for the ODIs as well as the five T20Is, which will be played from September 25 to October 3. Javed is on the ICC’s international panel of match referees.

Aleem and Ahsan have been assigned on-field responsibilities for the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League fixtures as the DRS will not be available.

Apart from Aleem and Ahsan, who will also be involved in the T20Is, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza will also share umpiring responsibilities in the matches to be played in Lahore. Asif, Rashid and Shozab are on the ICC’s international panel of umpires.

The following are the match officials’ appointments: September 17: 1st ODI, Pindi Stadium; Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee).

Sept 19: 2nd ODI, Pindi Stadium; Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee).

Sept 21: 3rd ODI, Pindi Stadium; Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee).

Sept 25: 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium; Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee).

Sept 26: 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire) and Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee).

Sept 29: 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium; Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire) and Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee).