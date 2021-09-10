Inam eyes another crown in Greece

KARACHI: After winning title in the Beach Wrestling World Series in Italy a few days ago the country’s premier wrestler and the beach wrestling global king Mohammad Inam will be eying another crown when he begins his journey in the Beach Wrestling World Series in Katerini, Greece, on Friday (today).

Inam, who has to his credit four world-level titles in beach wrestling, will play in the 90 kilogramme competition. He is accompanied by Zaman Anwar who will feature in the +90 kg slots.

On Friday (today), medical examination, weigh-in and draws will be held, which will be followed by group matches.

Inam won two back-to-back World Championships titles a few years ago in Turkey and clinched gold in the inaugural World Beach Games in Doha in 2019.

In Italy, he won five bouts consecutively.

He is the master of beach wrestling as he is expert in mud wrestling.

Inam also has a fine record in mat wrestling as he has to his credit two golds in the Commonwealth Games, two golds in the South Asian Games. He won bronze in the Olympic qualifying round recently. He also has to his credit a gold in the Asian Beach Games.

Zaman failed to impress in Italy and so did Inayatullah who has returned home and is expected to go to Romania later this month to feature in the World Junior Beach Wrestling Championship.

According to sources, both Zaman and Inayat were affected by controversial umpiring decisions during the Italy event. There is no review system in these series and sources said that that hurt the Pakistani fighters.