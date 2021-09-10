Situation not ideal for us in T20 World Cup, admits Shadab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan Thursday admitted that the team was not in an ideal situation going into the T20 World Cup and all it required was ‘total backing for transformation’.

In a virtual media talk, Shadab said that designated chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted a complete transformation that was to change gears and bring out the true aggression.

“So it is complete transformation from what we have been pursuing in the recent past. We would now pursue a new brand of cricket. We are not ideally placed going into the World Cup as we have to change gears from here on. We may not be consistent but that happens when you are in transformation. What we need is support from all around, especially from the media. I would request for patience as unnecessary criticism would take us nowhere.”

Asked about the cricketers’ recent meeting with Ramiz Raja, the all-rounder said it was all about pursuing aggressive and modern cricket.

“I don’t think we are in a position to discuss selection anymore as it would only spread negativity. Selection is entirely the job of the selectors. Chief Executive Wasim Khan has already come out with the PCB’s point of view and I think that was enough.”

Regarding the resignations tendered by Misbah and Waqar, Shadab said that it was their personal decision.

“We want to move forward and make the best of the available situation. It is useless to think of what could and should have been there. Now when the World Cup is approaching fast, we don’t want to get into negativity. Our goal is to make the best use of available resources and try to give more than a hundred percent to win each match from here on. InshaAllah we would achieve what is in our hand.”

The vice-captain added that skipper Babar Azam had always backed the team.

“Aggression is in our DNA and I don’t think we would have any major issues in this transformation. When the team is gelled and the captain is behind you, you are ideally placed to bring out the best. We will keep on developing that culture.”

On his personal performance, Shadab said that his career was marred by injuries.

“My career got off to a perfect start in 2017 and then injuries gripped me and I struggled to make the best use of my talent. I have regained fitness now. Recently, with the help of the coaches at the academy I have tried to overcome my flaws and now I am feeling better to play the brand of cricket, which my fans expect from me. I am an all-rounder so I want to play my role with bat and ball. After regaining my fitness I am ready for that,” he said.

Regarding the forthcoming One-Day series, Shadab said that some of the best New Zealand players would be missing.

“Had these players been here spectators would have enjoyed their exhibition of top cricket. Yet there are eight to nine regular ODI-playing members in the New Zealand team. Hopefully, the best brand of cricket would be on display at the Pindi Stadium.”

Shadab admitted that Pakistan’s ODI performance was not all that encouraging in the recent past.

“We have struggled in ODI cricket in the recent past but the opportunity is ideal this time around to bring out the best against New Zealand.”