Book review by Shahzad Anjum (New York)

In his book, “Neglected Christian children of Indus,” Azam Mairaj asks the following questions about the sons of the soil who face challenges in their own homeland — why and how did this happen? Who is responsible? How to heal their wounds?

Mairaj spent over two decades finding out the answers to these questions.

The message and the purpose of the book are well conveyed. The writer states that the invaders forced their religion and supremacy by pushing native inhabitants and labelled them “Shudras.” Later the missionaries came and converted these native inhabitants to Christianity. By the efforts of these missionaries, a good number of educated and learned, influenced, and prosperous inhabitants of the subcontinent got converted. But the majority of those who converted to Christianity were from low castes. These native inhabitants who converted to Christianity played a positive role in the independence of the subcontinent, the Pakistan Movement, constructing and developing Pakistan, and in the armed forces of Pakistan.

The writer explores that as a religious minority in Pakistan, the Christian community has to face discrimination on three levels. According to the amended law of 1973, a non-Muslim cannot be president or prime minister of the country neither the head of the armed forces. The government took the educational institutes of the Christians and till today have not been returned. Christians did not have the right to elect their leaders. Major political parties nominate and select the representatives from non-Muslims, who play a puppet role in the hands of the major political parties. On the second level is the religious intolerance. The blasphemy law and forced conversion are like a naked sword on non-Muslims’ neck. The people of the Pakistani Christian community are considered the best teachers. Christian institutes and educational institutes are considered the best to send children to get their education. The former president, prime minister, and the founder of Pakistan, along with several renowned individuals, got their education from Christian institutes. Still, the Christians often face discrimination. Unfortunately, it is not limited to the religious majority. The severity of the pain gets increased as soon as the Christian citizens get prosperous and educated, start avoiding the ‘lower class’, and don’t want to keep relationships with poor and deprived ones.

The writer suggests that Pakistani Christians should know their history -—from where have they come? What sacrifices did their ancestors make in making and developing Pakistan? Who are notable Christians and war heroes in Pakistan’s history? What role should our educational and religious institutions play? How to restore the lost identity?

The writer turns the pages of history and provides shreds of evidence to support his argument that Pakistani Christians are the sons of the soil. He also mentions the notable Christian political and social leaders who equally supported the Pakistan movements and played an active part to build and strengthen the country. He has also provided the names of the high-ranked officers who have served in the armed forces. The writer has started every chapter with a very engaging story. These conversational stories are the trigger points that motivated the writer to write this book.

Mairaj seems bitter sometimes, but he justifies himself by saying that he does not want to demean or hurt anybody but trying to offer a way out. To all those who think history is cumbersome, he offers the history in chunks wrapped with touching stories of real characters and fashioned with the fictional conversation of birds, lamenting and revealing words of the wisdom sprouting through the soil of centuries. Real stories, fiction, poetry, facts, and figures make this book unique in every way.

