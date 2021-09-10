Performance report

This refers to the article ‘On the wrong path’ (September 6) by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. The writer has shed light on the failure of the PDM. However, one wonders what reforms were introduced in various departments by the PTI during the current stay in power. If Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had truly reformed by the measures introduced by the PTI during its previous term (2013-2018) in the provincial government, it should have become almost completely self-sufficient by now, but the ground realities are contradictory to these claims. During the tenure of the previous government, the PTI staged a sit-in, spanning 126 days, to pressure the then-prime minister to resign. No one has forgotten the vitriolic language used against the then-government. No one has forgotten the announcement of a civil disobedience movement and the hard-hitting narrative of corruption against the previous regime. One does not fully agree with the statement that the opposition parties came together to ‘protect their vested interests’.

Ever since the PTI has assumed power at the centre, inflation and unemployment is on the rise, and the centre is reluctant to engage with the opposition on any sort of reforms and policies; this has widened the gulf between the two. Moreover, the government should be as willing to have accountability for its own allies (some of whom are in the cabinet) as it does for the opposition members. It is unfortunate that people are still pinning hopes on this government despite the fact that the last three years have disappointed the people greatly.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock