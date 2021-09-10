Cashless ATMs

On September 6, I visited the ATM of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), NIH branch and was surprised to find it cashless. When I enquired from the bank into the matter, I was informed that the cash would be available at 10am. I then visited the NBP, Tramri Chowk branch and found it cashless as well. The NBP president should look into the matter and respond appropriately to ensure that cash is made available to customers in future.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
This refers to the editorial ‘Polarisation and polls’ .The editorial states that the prime minister has refused to...
This refers to the news item ‘Stringent steps planned to avert looming BOP crisis’ . The balance of payment ...
The aim of education is to teach a person how to live life. These days, instead of imparting education, educational...
In only 2 days of rain, Karachi, including its upscale neighbourhoods, was under water, traffic was jammed, life...
This refers to the article ‘On the wrong path’ by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. The writer has shed light on the failure...
On September 6, I visited the ATM of the National Bank of Pakistan , NIH branch and was surprised to find it cashless....