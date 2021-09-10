Cashless ATMs

On September 6, I visited the ATM of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), NIH branch and was surprised to find it cashless. When I enquired from the bank into the matter, I was informed that the cash would be available at 10am. I then visited the NBP, Tramri Chowk branch and found it cashless as well. The NBP president should look into the matter and respond appropriately to ensure that cash is made available to customers in future.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad