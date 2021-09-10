Three to reintroduce European roaming charges

LONDON: Three has become the latest mobile network to reintroduce roaming fees when travelling abroad, in a fresh post-Brexit blow for consumers.

A flat £2 daily charge when roaming within an EU country will apply to customers who are new or upgrading from October 1, though the changes do not come into effect until May 23 2022. The firm joins EE and Vodafone, who have also recently announced the return of charges, while O2 has clung on with a fair use roaming limit.

The move is a particular loss for Three customers because it not only offered free roaming across Europe but also other worldwide destinations such as the US and Australia long before EU rules began.

Roaming fees across the bloc were banned by the EU in June 2017, allowing consumers to continue using their mobile plan at no additional cost, with a fair use limit.

Under the UK’s Brexit trade agreement, it said both sides should “co-operate on promoting transparent and reasonable rates” for mobile charges but a guarantee on free roaming was not carried forward.