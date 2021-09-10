 
Friday September 10, 2021
200 non-Afghans to leave Kabul in first airlift since US retreat

Top Story

AFP
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

DOHA: About 200 non-Afghans, including Americans, were to fly out of Kabul in the first airlift since the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover, a source in Doha said on Thursday.

“Not all 200 are US citizens. There are American citizens amongst the group departing Kabul to Doha,” said the source, who was briefed on the operation.

Footage broadcast by Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV showed families including women, children and elderly people waiting with suitcases at Kabul airport. “We are very appreciative of the Qataris,” one passenger told the channel, giving his nationality as Canadian.

The United States has said that only 100 or so US citizens remain in Afghanistan, but that thousands of Afghan allies who fear retribution failed to leave before the departure of the US military last week.

