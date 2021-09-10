Pakistan reports over 5,300 critical Covid patients

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported that there were more than 5,300 Covid patients hospitalised in critical condition as the country registered over 4,000 daily infections after a week, as daily fatalities remained high.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, active infections stood at 91,589, which state media warned was “one of the highest [totals] during fourth wave of pandemic” after 4,062 more people tested Covid positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 6.43 per cent.

In the 24 hours leading to Thursday, 84 Covid-linked deaths were recorded. Sindh, which has borne the brunt of the fourth wave, accounted for more than half of the day’s victims with 43 fatalities. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) came in second with 20.

A total of 5,788 corona patients were admitted to hospitals, 5,383 of whom were deemed critical. Of the critical patients, 538 were on ventilators. Multan was leading in the occupancy of vents at 70 per cent, followed by Lahore — 55 per cent, Bahawalpur — 47 per cent and Islamabad 38 per cent.

Oxygen beds occupancy was highest in Swabi — 77 per cent, Gujranwala — 72 per cent, Gujrat — 63 per cent and Multan — 57 per cent. A total of 1,194,198 cases have been detected so far. The death toll is 26,497.

Meanwhile, 31 restaurants and 26 shops were sealed while 57 people were taken into custody for violating prescribed coronavirus SOPs in Peshawar. Despite a ban on indoor dining, authorities lamented that some restaurants were serving food indoors to its customers.