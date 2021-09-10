Korean company offers $10 million grant to Wasa

LAHORE: Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has offered to give a grant of US $10 million to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for construction of a small scale wastewater treatment plant in the provincial metropolis.
In this regard, an online meeting was held between representatives of KOICA with Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz here on Thursday. Director Engineering Zeeshan Bilal and Director Headquarters Fiza Anjum also participated in the meeting.
After the meeting, MD Wasa while talking to the media said that Korea has offered to set up small scale wastewater treatment plants in Lahore and for this project Korea will give a grant of $10 million.
