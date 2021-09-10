Driver killed as excise vehicle hits rickshaw

CHARSADDA: The driver of a three-wheeler was killed when a speeding vehicle of the Excise police hit it on Tarnab Road here on Thursday.
Eyewitnesses said that the Excise police were chasing a suspicious car when it collided with a rickshaw on Tarnab Road due to over speeding.
As a result, driver Kamran was killed on the spot and his rickshaw severely damaged. Soon after the accident, the relatives and local people gathered and placed the body of the rickshaw driver in Bacha Khan Chowk.
