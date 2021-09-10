Health officials check spread of dengue

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Torghar Mohammad Fawad Khan has directed the health officials to take precautionary measures against the spread of dengue virus in the district.
“As our neighbouring districts have been facing the influx of the dengue fever patients at health facilities, you must ensure fumigation and other measures to contain it in our district,” Fawad told a meeting, attended among others by the representatives of the health and other departments at Judbah on Thursday.
The DC warned health officials that negligence in dealing with the current situation would not be tolerated.
He said that fumigation spray should immediately be started across the district, adding that Judbah and other tehsils were located on the banks of River Indus and mosquito-borne larva spreads from clean water.
