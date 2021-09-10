KP Ulema to get honorarium on quarterly basis

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minorities Affairs Department has decided to pay a quarterly stipend of Rs 30,000 each to over 20,000 Ulema and 293 religious leaders of minorities instead of Rs 10,000 monthly payment.

An official of the department said that from October 1, the ulema would get the Rs 30,000 quarterly payment on a regular basis.

He added that a list of 20,000 ulema of Jamia mosques and 293 religious leaders of minorities had been received from all the KP districts.

The official said a database for the payment had been prepared while training of assistant commissioner (headquarters) and Auqaf deputy administrator would be completed by the end of this week after which the payment would commence through cross-cheques.

The KP government had released Rs 620 million after the budget this year after which the Auqaf Department started paying Rs 10,000 monthly stipend to the religious leaders from July 1.