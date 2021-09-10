Tribal MPA alleges anomalies in nursing posts recruitment

PESHAWAR: An independent Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) on Thursday accused the government of selecting candidates from other districts for the nursing vacancies created for the merged districts.

The independent MPA Mir Kalam Wazir said the Director-General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced on October 24, last year the creation of over 480 positions for woman nurses for the merged districts.

The advertisement had mentioned seats for the Bajaur, for Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts, he added.

However, he said, only 29 candidates from tribal districts were selected while the remaining majority were from other districts, including Swat, Buner, Shangla, Lower Dir and Upper Dir.

The MPA, who represents the provincial assembly constituency PK-112, North Waziristan-II, said selecting candidates from other districts on the positions meant for the tribal areas was an injustice with the people who had suffered during the decade-long militancy and military operations..

He asked political leaders, students and activists from erstwhile federally administered tribal areas to raise their voice over this injustice.