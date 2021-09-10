Gold increases Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs112,000 per tola.
Similarly, the 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs429 to Rs96,022.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,795 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,226.
Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs3,500 per tola against rates in the Dubai gold market.
