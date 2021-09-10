Forex reserves fall to $27.102 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $125 million or 0.45 percent in the week that ended September 3, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $27.102 billion in the last week, compared with $27.227 billion in the previous week.
The SBP’s reserves decreased by $123 million to $20.022 billion due to external debt repayments, it said in a statement.
The forex reserves of commercial banks amounted to $7.080 billion. That compared with $7.082 billion a week ago.
