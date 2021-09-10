14 die in Burkina floods

OUAGADOUGOU: Floods and other natural disasters in the West African state of Burkina Faso have claimed at least fourteen lives and injured 87 people since August, authorities said on Thursday. More than 20,000 people have been affected and "major damage has been seen, notably with homes destroyed and public infrastructure damaged," according to minutes of a cabinet meeting.
WASHINGTON: Drew Weissman’s decades of research helped pave the way for mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, but the scientist...
LONDON: Three has become the latest mobile network to reintroduce roaming fees when travelling abroad, in a fresh...
LONDON: Kim Leadbeater said she would “give literally anything not to be standing” in the House of Commons in...
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers were due Thursday to discuss a $3.5 trillion spending package crucial to President Joe...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will unveil a new strategy for trying to wrestle Covid-19 back under control in a...
TASHKENT: Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev accepted on Thursday a widely expected nomination to run for...