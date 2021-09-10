 
Friday September 10, 2021
14 die in Burkina floods

World

AFP
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

OUAGADOUGOU: Floods and other natural disasters in the West African state of Burkina Faso have claimed at least fourteen lives and injured 87 people since August, authorities said on Thursday. More than 20,000 people have been affected and "major damage has been seen, notably with homes destroyed and public infrastructure damaged," according to minutes of a cabinet meeting.

