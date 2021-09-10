Israel pours troops into WB to hunt down Palestinians

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel flooded the occupied West Bank with reinforcements on Wednesday in the manhunt for six Palestinians who have been on the run for three days after escaping from a top security prison.

The army said in a statement that in order to try to find the men "it has been decided to extend the general closure of Judea and Samaria", Israel’s terminology for the West Bank. It said the closure will last until midnight on Friday "subject to a situational assessment".

Army chief Aviv Kohavi had decided to "reinforce IDF troops... with combat battalions, observation troops and a number of IDF aircrafts that are observing the area to assist in capturing the security prisoners and thwart terrorist attacks in the region", the statement said.

Demonstrations were held in several West Bank towns late Wednesday in support of the fugitives. In Nablus, youths set tyres alight during confrontations with Israeli security forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 60 protesters were injured by tear gas near Nablus.

AFP journalists reported that demonstrations in support of the six fugitives, five of whom are members of the Islamic Jihad, and one from Fatah, the secular movement of President Mahmoud Abbas, also took place in Ramallah and in east Jerusalem.

Earlier, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said Israeli forces had arrested at least six relatives of the Palestinians who broke out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel, amid protests in support of the escapees.

The six staged their jailbreak on Monday through a hole they had dug under a sink in a prison cell, reportedly using a spoon. Israel has deployed drones, road checkpoints and an army mission to Jenin, the flashpoint West Bank home town of many of the men locked up for their roles in attacks on the Jewish state.