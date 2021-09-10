 
Friday September 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Son mummifies dead mum!

World

AFP
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

Vienna: Austrian police said on Thursday they had discovered the body of an 89-year-old woman who died over a year ago and was mummified in the cellar by her son who wanted to continue receiving her benefits.

More From World

More From Latest