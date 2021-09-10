 
Friday September 10, 2021
Indonesia prison fire death toll rises to 44

AFP
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

TANGERANG, Indonesia: The death toll from a devastating prison fire in Indonesia has risen to 44, authorities said on Thursday, as families rushed to submit DNA samples to identify inmates’ remains. The toll had stood at 41 a day earlier, after the blaze tore through the overcrowded prison in Tangerang, just outside the capital Jakarta, during Wednesday’s early hours.

