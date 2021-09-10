Israel pours troops into WB

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel flooded the occupied West Bank with reinforcements on Wednesday in the manhunt for six Palestinians who have been on the run for three days after escaping from a top security prison.
The army said in a statement that in order to try to find the men "it has been decided to extend the general closure of Judea and Samaria", Israel’s terminology for the West Bank. It said the closure will last until midnight on Friday "subject to a situational assessment".
WASHINGTON: Drew Weissman’s decades of research helped pave the way for mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, but the scientist...
LONDON: Three has become the latest mobile network to reintroduce roaming fees when travelling abroad, in a fresh...
LONDON: Kim Leadbeater said she would “give literally anything not to be standing” in the House of Commons in...
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers were due Thursday to discuss a $3.5 trillion spending package crucial to President Joe...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will unveil a new strategy for trying to wrestle Covid-19 back under control in a...
OUAGADOUGOU: Floods and other natural disasters in the West African state of Burkina Faso have claimed at least...