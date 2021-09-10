 
Friday September 10, 2021
Israel pours troops into WB

World

AFP
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel flooded the occupied West Bank with reinforcements on Wednesday in the manhunt for six Palestinians who have been on the run for three days after escaping from a top security prison.

The army said in a statement that in order to try to find the men "it has been decided to extend the general closure of Judea and Samaria", Israel’s terminology for the West Bank. It said the closure will last until midnight on Friday "subject to a situational assessment".

