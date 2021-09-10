 
Friday September 10, 2021
UK migrant plan stokes tensions with France

World

AFP
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

London: Britain and France locked horns on Thursday over reported plans by London to turn back boats carrying migrants across the Channel, triggering alarm and anger in Paris. At least 14,100 people have now crossed the Channel to the UK on small boats this year, according to Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency -- some 6,000 more than for the whole of 2020.

