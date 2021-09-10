Shocked N Macedonia mourns for victims of Covid clinic fire; LA to make Covid vaccines compulsory for school kids

Los Angeles: Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be made compulsory on Thursday for Los Angeles schoolchildren aged 12 and over, the first such requirement by a major education board in the United States.

The vote by the Los Angeles Unified School District -- the second biggest in the country -- comes as the nation grapples with surging coronavirus numbers, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

It also comes as President Joe Biden is set to unveil vaccine mandates for federal employees, as part of a plan to wrestle the Covid caseload under control. Around 600,000 students attend a public school managed by LAUSD, and the expected passage of the motion at Thursday’s meeting could set a precedent for school boards across the country.

The district already mandates regular testing for children, and masks are required on campus, both indoors and out. Staff must be vaccinated. Under the proposal, all children attending in-person classes would need to have their first dose by November 21, and their second by December 19.

A child who turns 12 will have 30 days to get their first shot. The plan has the support of teachers’ unions and many parents, but -- as elsewhere in the United States -- a significant and vocal minority is strongly opposed to vaccines, despite overwhelming scientific evidence that they are safe and effective.

Local health officials say around 58 percent of those aged between 12 and 18 have had at least one shot. The motion, which is expected to pass, says action is required to stem the rising number of infections among schoolchildren, which has threatened to derail a so-far successful return to classrooms after a lengthy hiatus last year.

Covid-19 "is a material threat to the health and safety of all students within the LAUSD community, and is a further threat to the successful return to continuous in-person instruction," it says.

Vaccines, masks and other mitigation measures against Covid-19 have become deeply political issues in the United States. Meanwhile, North Macedonia was reeling on Thursday after an explosion and fire ripped through a hospital treating coronavirus patients, killing 14 people and prompting the authorities to declare three days of mourning to start straight away.

The fire broke out late on Wednesday at a temporary building joined to the main hospital in Tetovo, west of the capital Skopje. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev spoke of a "huge tragedy" and promised to investigate the causes of the fire, which occurred just as the former Yugoslav republic was celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence.

"People were screaming inside," Tetovo resident Sabedin Elmazi told AFP. "When I went out, there were flames, only flames." Emergency crews sealed off the area on Thursday, with police and firemen at work in front of the blackened walls of the Covid unit, which was only built earlier this year.

"I have lived here on this street for 40 years. What happened yesterday, we have never seen before," said neighbour Nexhmedin Aliti. "I tried to get to where the fire was, but I couldn’t do anything."

The prosecutor’s office said it had ordered autopsies on all 14 victims, adding that some would need to be identified by their DNA. "We are looking into whether there are others dead," the office said in a statement, adding that no medical workers were believed to have died. Tetovo deputy fire chief Saso Trajcevski said his crews were called on Wednesday evening and took 45 minutes to tackle the blaze.

As attention turned to the causes of the blaze, the health ministry demanded a "quick and efficient" investigation. Trajcevski suggested earlier that the clinic -- a prefab unit -- contained a lot of plastic, which helped to fan the flames.

The health ministry insisted there were no problems with the construction. While some of those injured in the fire were transferred to the capital for treatment, local news outlet Sloboden Pecat reported that 12 patients from the Covid unit were now being treated in the main Tetovo hospital.

"All the patients who survived the tragedy when the Covid centre burnt down were saved by the medical staff," Dr Ilber Besimi told the outlet. Zaev led the expressions of sympathy earlier, sending "deep condolences to the families and of the deceased", while reactions came in from the diplomatic community in Skopje.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Tetovo this morning," tweeted David Geer, EU envoy to North Macedonia, adding that he had offered "every kind of assistance" to Zaev. "Saddened by the horrific events last night at the Covid hospital in #Tetovo," tweeted US ambassador Kate Byrnes.

North Macedonia, with a population of around two million, is a poor country with a rundown healthcare system. Hospitals are overwhelmed in some areas, particularly where vaccination rates are low.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s parliament on Thursday backed the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine passports for "higher risk" settings such as nightclubs and music festivals from October 1. The UK government has already announced plans to introduce vaccine passports in England from the end of this month.

In Scotland, the measure will allow businesses to remain open and help avoid further restrictions as autumn and winter approach, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said before the vote in Edinburgh.

"We must do all we can to stem the rise in cases and vaccine certification will form part of a range of measures which can help us to do this," Yousaf said. "We do not want to re-impose any of the restrictions that have been in place for much of this year as we all know how much harm they have caused to businesses, to education and to people’s general well-being. But we must stem the rise in cases."

The new measures mean that proof of vaccination will be required to enter nightclubs, adult entertainment venues as well as live events both indoors and outdoors where people are unseated. Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance will also require vaccine certificates.

Staff will use a "verifier app" to check the vaccine status of those attending. Yousaf said the requirement would motivate younger people to get jabbed.In a related development, the African Union’s health watchdog accused world leaders Thursday of falling short in their pledge to share coronavirus vaccines with poorer nations, and their failure risked making the disease endemic.

Africa is facing a Covid-19 resurgence as it lags in the global vaccination drive, with just 3.18 percent of its 1.3-billion population fully inoculated. "We cannot continue to politicise this situation by making statements that we do not follow through with firm commitments," John Nkengasong, head of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said.

"Pledges do not put vaccines into peoples’ arms." Across the continent, cases are rising at an alarming rate. More than 40 countries are experiencing a third wave of infection and six are grappling with their fourth, even as life in many wealthy nations is returning to normal thanks to high inoculation figures.