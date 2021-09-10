 
Friday September 10, 2021
Trial of former VW boss delayed

World

AFP
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

Frankfurt: A German court on Thursday indefinitely postponed the fraud trial of former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn for his role in the carmaker’s "dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal because of a health condition.

