Edinburgh: The upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow will be Scotland’s biggest ever policing operation, the officer in charge said on Thursday. Bernard Higgins said the 12-day COP26 event later this year, and expected environmental mass protests alongside, made it a "very complex and challenging operation".
