Office air quality affects workers

Washington: Feeling sluggish at work? Poor ventilation and pollution might play a part. A new study by scientists at Harvard has found that the air quality inside an office can have a significant impact on employees’ cognitive function, including response times and ability to focus.
"We have a huge body of research on the exposure to outdoor pollution, but we spend 90 percent of our time indoors," Jose Guillermo Cedeno Laurent, a research fellow and lead author of the paper published Thursday in Environmental Research Letters, told AFP.
