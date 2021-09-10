Uzbek leader eyes re-election amid criticism

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev accepted on Thursday a widely expected nomination to run for re-election as rights groups said a crackdown on dissent undermines the strongman’s reform pledges.

Since coming to power in 2016 in the wake of the death of predecessor Islam Karimov, Mirziyoyev has spearheaded a series of reforms in Uzbekistan, a majority-Muslim country bordering Afghanistan. But activists say rights abuses persist, and authorities have shown no sign of allowing a political opposition to emerge.