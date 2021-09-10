China orders gaming giants to cut ‘effeminate’ gender imagery

Beijing: Chinese authorities have ordered gaming giants Tencent and NetEase to end their focus on profits and cut content perceived to be breeding "effeminacy", as Beijing tries to direct youth culture, gender ideals and the reach of big tech. The move is the latest by authorities to tighten their grip on the embattled technology sector and sent shares in some of the industry’s biggest names plunging.
Officials on Wednesday summoned gaming enterprises including Tencent and NetEase, the two market leaders in China’s multi-billion-dollar gaming scene, to discuss further curbs on the industry, which has already been ordered to limit gaming time to three hours a week. Among the new targets are media representations of men, which experts say are a cause for anxiety among the conservative, older generation of Communist Party leaders.
WASHINGTON: Drew Weissman’s decades of research helped pave the way for mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, but the scientist...
LONDON: Three has become the latest mobile network to reintroduce roaming fees when travelling abroad, in a fresh...
LONDON: Kim Leadbeater said she would “give literally anything not to be standing” in the House of Commons in...
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers were due Thursday to discuss a $3.5 trillion spending package crucial to President Joe...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will unveil a new strategy for trying to wrestle Covid-19 back under control in a...
OUAGADOUGOU: Floods and other natural disasters in the West African state of Burkina Faso have claimed at least...