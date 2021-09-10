 
Friday September 10, 2021
Funding gap forces British Council to scale back

World

AFP
Friday, Sep 10, 2021

London: The British Council, which promotes UK cultural and language relations overseas, said on Thursday that it will scale back its work in 20 countries due to a pandemic funding shortfall.

"Due to the impact of Covid on our commercial income which we previously used to subsidise our offices overseas and an overall decline in our funding compared to pre-Covid, we face a significant funding gap," a spokesperson told AFP. As a result, it "will need to look at delivering our work in 20 countries remotely or digitally."

