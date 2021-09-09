NAB Karachi’s 4-year performance lauded

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Wednesday gave the detailed briefing and report to NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on the conviction made under Section 10 of NAO 1999 in four years from Oct 2017 to August 2021.
NAB chairman chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB-Karachi and DG NAB-Karachi Dr Najaf Quli Mirza, attended the meeting via video link.
Justice (R) Javed Iqbal appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Karachi under the supervision of Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza.
During the meeting, Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza informed about the details of convicted persons during the 1st quarter of 2021 under Section 10 of NAO-1999.
