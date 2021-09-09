ECP Rs47m defaulter to Nadra, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday was informed that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was a defaulter of over Rs47 million of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for using the RTS software in the general election of 2018.
The PAC held its meeting with Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair. Audit paras related to Interior Ministry and its attached departments for the year 2019-20 were examined.
The PACs committee also sought the details of cost and receipts of Corona vaccination certificate while directing for the reducing the fee for provision of vaccination certificate from Rs100 to Rs25.
